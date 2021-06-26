Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $268.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.32 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,593. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

