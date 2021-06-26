Blair William & Co. IL Sells 592 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after buying an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,041,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,101,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

