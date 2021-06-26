Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 36.20 ($0.47).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.43.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.