Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €215.35 ($253.35). Allianz shares last traded at €214.85 ($252.76), with a volume of 661,043 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on ALV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

