Analysts Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price at $11.50

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BBDC opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $507.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.84.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
