Analysts Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price at $11.50

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $507.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

