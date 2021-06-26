Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo Purchases 45,450 Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo purchased 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,997.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,340,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,287,063.80.

Shares of WM stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

