Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $24.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

LMNR opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $136,820. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

