Insider Selling: Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SUMR opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.85. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
Summer Infant Company Profile
Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
