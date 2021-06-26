Insider Selling: Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.85. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summer Infant in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Summer Infant by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Summer Infant in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.