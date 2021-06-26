Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $184.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.73%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

