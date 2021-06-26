Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $6.96 Million in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 574,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHDX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

LHDX opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $202.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

