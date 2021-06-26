6,433 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,120,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,615,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,121,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROLL opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

