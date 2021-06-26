Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.91.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

