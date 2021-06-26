Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 20,653 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

