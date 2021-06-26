3,693 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after buying an additional 423,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.41. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,478 shares in the company, valued at $111,664,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,000 shares of company stock worth $27,939,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

