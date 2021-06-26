Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 2,526 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $2,163,316.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,336,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,457 shares of company stock worth $46,210,107 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.98. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

