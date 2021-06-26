LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in MSCI by 222,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,585,000 after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

MSCI stock opened at $531.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.80. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.50 and a twelve month high of $535.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

