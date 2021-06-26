LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

