LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.00 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

