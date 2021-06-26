LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

NYSE ETR opened at $101.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

