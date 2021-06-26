LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,903.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,792.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

