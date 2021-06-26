Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 116,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.