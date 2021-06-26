Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 373 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 162.1% in the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 68,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,200 shares in the company, valued at $49,611,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,892 shares of company stock worth $8,031,561. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.