Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 129,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,659.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 469,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 452,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

