Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $12,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 821.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $256,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVA. Barclays upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of EVA opened at $51.82 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

