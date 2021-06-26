Analysts Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

DLTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Duluth by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

