Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,684 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.90 and a twelve month high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

