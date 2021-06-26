OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 36,147.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,933. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,111.70 and a beta of 0.64.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

