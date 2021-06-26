Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 149.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,977 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after buying an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $13,590,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. Analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

