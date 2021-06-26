Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 219.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 178,536 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FCEL opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

