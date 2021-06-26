Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,782 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 539.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in McKesson by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $191.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.