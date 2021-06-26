Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 225.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

YUMC opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

