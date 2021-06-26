Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of DVN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 129.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

