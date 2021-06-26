Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.