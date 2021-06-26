Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $90,032,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $48,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 732.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 788,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 693,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 646,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOX. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

