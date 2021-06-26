Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Sabre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sabre by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

