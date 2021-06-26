IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$12.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBG stock opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.01 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.27. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.