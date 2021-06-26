Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.47. Identiv shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 270,150 shares.

INVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Identiv alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Identiv by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Identiv by 180.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 77.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.