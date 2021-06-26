Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post $3.24 EPS

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Lennar reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after buying an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 71.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

