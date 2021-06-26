Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

