Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.21. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 98,557 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on IMBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

