AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.57. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 430,298 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MITT. Jonestrading began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $210.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

