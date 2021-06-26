iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$68.80. iA Financial shares last traded at C$68.64, with a volume of 172,975 shares trading hands.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.50.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.3799999 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

