Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.06. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$36.87, with a volume of 531,135 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.45.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.43.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

