Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 191,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after buying an additional 172,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

