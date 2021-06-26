Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.54 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $234.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

