Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.27. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

