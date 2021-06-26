Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.53 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.18.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.