APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Truist downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

APA stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

