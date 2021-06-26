Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $168.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

