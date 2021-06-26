Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $139,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

NYSE:TBA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.